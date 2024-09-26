Mini Sterilised

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
For neutered adult dogs
Combination of high protein content (30 %) and moderate fat intake (13 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for small neutered dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward your dog with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.