Miniature Schnauzer Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

3kg

7.5kg

URINARY TRACT HEALTH

MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.

INTENSE COAT COLOUR

This formula contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.

IDEAL WEIGHT

This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.