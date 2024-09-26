ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.
INTENSE COAT COLOUR
This formula contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.
IDEAL WEIGHT
This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.