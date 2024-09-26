Poodle Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Coat health

This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are specially adapted for the Poodle.