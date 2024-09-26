Poodle Adult

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Coat health
This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are specially adapted for the Poodle.