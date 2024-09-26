ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.
Ideal muscle mass
Rottweiler Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design: special molossoid jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler to pick up and to encourage him to chew.