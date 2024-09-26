Rottweiler Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

3kg

12kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Healthy cardiac function

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

Ideal muscle mass

Rottweiler Adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. This formula also contains L-carnitine.

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design: special molossoid jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler to pick up and to encourage him to chew.