Healthy skin
Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.