Shih Tzu Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

Какова правильная часть?
Healthy skin

Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.