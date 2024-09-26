Sporting Life Agility 4100 L

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Instant energy
Contains a high level of carbohydrates (40%) to provide energy which can be used quickly tomaximise performance in sporting dogs with short periods of intense activity.
Sport performance
Maintaining health in sporting dogs is essential to achieve the best performance. “Sport performance” is an exclusive combination of nutrients which helps maintain healthy joints,supports a healthy digestive system (highly digestible L.I.P., specific fibres: FOS, psyllium), and helps neutralise free radicals (vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein, taurine).
Body condition
Thanks to adequate levels of protein and fatty acids, adapted feeding guidelines, and regular exercise, Agility 4100 helps your dog maintain fitness for his activities.