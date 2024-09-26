West Highland White Terrier Adult
Сухой корм для собак
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Coat health
Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids for hair growth as well as fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for skin health.
Healthy skin
West Highland White Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.