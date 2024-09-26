West Highland White Terrier Adult

West Highland White Terrier Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1000g

1.5kg

3kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
ВЫГОДА

Coat health

Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids for hair growth as well as fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for skin health.

Healthy skin

West Highland White Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

Satisfies fussy appetites

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.