X-Small Adult

Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.