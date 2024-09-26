X-Small Adult 8+

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
Vitality support
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in very small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants.
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.