YorkshireTerrier Adult
50g
500g
1000g
1.5kg
3kg
7.5kg
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Satisfies fussy appetite
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Healthy ageing support
This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.