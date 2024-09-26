YorkshireTerrier Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

500g

1000g

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Coat health

This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.

Satisfies fussy appetite

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Healthy ageing support

This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.