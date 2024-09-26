GI Low Fat Liquid Dog

Жидкий корм для собак

Доступные размеры

3 x 200ml

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

LOW FAT

Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction

ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

COMPLETE NUTRITION

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

EASY TUBE FEEDING

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size