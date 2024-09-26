GI Low Fat Liquid Dog
Жидкий корм для собак
Доступные размеры
3 x 200ml
ДОСТУПНОСТЬ
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
LOW FAT
Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction
ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
COMPLETE NUTRITION
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
EASY TUBE FEEDING
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size