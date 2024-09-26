Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

1kg

3.5kg

Какова правильная часть?

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. DENTAL HEALTH

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.