Hypoallergenic Small Dog
Сухой корм для собак
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5D. DENTAL HEALTH
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.