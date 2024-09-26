Urinary S/O

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

2kg

7.5kg

13kg

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

5C. URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

5D. LOW MAGNESIUM

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.