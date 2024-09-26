Urinary S/O
Сухой корм для собак
Доступные размеры
Какова правильная часть?
50g
2kg
7.5kg
13kg
ДОСТУПНОСТЬ
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5D. LOW MAGNESIUM
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.