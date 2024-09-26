Urinary S/O Small Dog

Urinary S/O Small Dog

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

50g

1.5kg

4kg

8kg

Какова правильная часть?

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
ВЫГОДА

5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

5C. URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

5D. TARTAR CONTROL

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.