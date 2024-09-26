Urinary S/O Small Dog
Сухой корм для собак
Доступные размеры
Какова правильная часть?
50g
1.5kg
4kg
8kg
ДОСТУПНОСТЬ
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5D. TARTAR CONTROL
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.