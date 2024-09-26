Urinary Uc

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

5A. URATE CONTROL

A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.

5B. CYSTINE CONTROL

A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin

5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.