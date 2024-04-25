Welsh Corgi Cardigan

These energetic and sturdy little dogs were bred as cattle dogs, driving the herd by day and guarding them by night.
Welsh Corgi Cardigan adult black and white
About the Welsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.

However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.

Izvor: ključne činjenice i obilježja preuzete su od Međunarodne kinološke organizacije (FCI)
Specifičnosti pasmine

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Država: Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo
Kategorija veličine: Srednja
Prosječan životni vijek: 12-15 godina
Nježan / živahan / Oprezan / Prijateljski nastrojen / otporan / Inteligentan / Odan / Druželjubiv

Ključne činjenice

Uživa u obuci
Strpljiv s djecom i drugim životinjama
Izvrstan kao ljubimac

