How to give a dog a pill with Pill Assist™

With one in four visits to veterinary clinics resulting in prescriptions, a big question for pet owners of dogs can be how to give a dog a pill.

One method dog owners sometimes use to help them give their dog tablets or capsules can be more forceful. This can cause stress to both dogs and owners and can make the process much more difficult. These attempts can also significantly increase the risk of injury to the dog.

As an alternative, pet owners often try hiding tablets in food such as cheese, peanut butter or meats. This method may be effective, especially in the first instance. That being said, one third of owners still find that their dog will spit out pills or tablets given to them in food.

If this method is repeated a dog may quickly recognise the action and taste, and filter the medication out of the treats.

Another area of concern here is that if medication needs to be given regularly, treats such as cheese or peanut butter can significantly impact a dog’s daily recommended calorie or nutrient intake.