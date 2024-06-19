If your dog’s urine becomes too concentrated, minerals can form crystals that lead to painful stones. Our smart kibble formula encourages your dog to drink more water, which rinses its bladder and dilutes the urine to create a less favourable environment for crystals and stones. Our wet formula has a high moisture content to also help dilute your dog’s urine.

Our Urinary Care range is nutritionally complete and contains 100% of the high-quality protein, fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals your dog needs for overall health and wellbeing.