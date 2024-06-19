Urinary care for dogs
Urinary dilution increased by 21%
The nutrition of urinary care
If your dog’s urine becomes too concentrated, minerals can form crystals that lead to painful stones. Our smart kibble formula encourages your dog to drink more water, which rinses its bladder and dilutes the urine to create a less favourable environment for crystals and stones. Our wet formula has a high moisture content to also help dilute your dog’s urine.
Our Urinary Care range is nutritionally complete and contains 100% of the high-quality protein, fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals your dog needs for overall health and wellbeing.
Urinary Care - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while also encouraging your dog to drink more water.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. It has a high moisture content to help dilute urine, and by mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.