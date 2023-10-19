Sensory Taste
DETAIL PRODUK
MANFAAT
TASTE STIMULATION
Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.
SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat’s life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
PACKAGING TEXT
