Sensory Taste

Sensory Taste

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 85 g

12 x 85 g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel
DETAIL PRODUK
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
MANFAAT

TASTE STIMULATION

Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.

SENSORY STIMULATION

A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat’s life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.

PACKAGING TEXT

(FEEDING TABLE) Feeding instructions Pouches only Pouch *Kibbles kg OR g *ROYAL CANIN® “Indoor” Water Metabolisable energy kcal/kg Net weight BEST BEFORE