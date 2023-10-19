Maxi Adult Wet
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 140g
Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
Large dogs are particularly prone to sensitive digestion. This formula helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
Large dogs' lively temperament combined with a large body mass, puts stress on their joints. This formula helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for a maximal absorption.
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
XX g Chunks in gravy ROYAL CANIN® HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 SIZE L FROM 26 TO 44kg maxi adult From 15 months to 5 years old Gravy SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION