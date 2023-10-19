Maxi Adult Wet

Maxi Adult Wet

Makanan Basah untuk Anjing

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 140g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel

1A - DIGESTIVE HEALTH - SHORT TEXT

Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

1B - DIGESTIVE HEALTH - LONG TEXT

Large dogs are particularly prone to sensitive digestion. This formula helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

2A - BONE & JOINT SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT

Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

2B - BONE & JOINT SUPPORT - LONG TEXT

Large dogs' lively temperament combined with a large body mass, puts stress on their joints. This formula helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

3A - OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT

Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for a maximal absorption.

4 - HEALTHY COAT

Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.

PACKAGING TEXT POUCH

XX g Chunks in gravy ROYAL CANIN® HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 SIZE L FROM 26 TO 44kg maxi adult From 15 months to 5 years old Gravy SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION