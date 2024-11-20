British Longhair
These cats have a friendly, balanced and peaceful character which means they get along well with the whole household.
About the British Longhair
British Longhairs are very sociable and like to be with people, particularly their owners. They like playing alone, enjoying themselves in their owner's absence, but they also like to sleep for hours and to be cuddled.
These cats love food and with their sedentary ways can quickly gain weight, so it is important to keep an eye on their rations to make sure they don’t become overweight.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-17
Calm / Sociable / Quiet / Friendly / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs a lot of grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
