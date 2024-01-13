Oral Care
Þurrfóður fyrir kött
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help reduce risk of dental plaque formation and tartar build-up.
Stærðir í boði
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth.When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth.This formula is also enriched with an ‘active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation.
Reduce tartar formation
Does your cat have a tendency to tartar formation? Tartar build-up is the mineralization of dental plaque in contact with saliva, which can lead to sensitive gums. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health.
Oral care
Oral Care is a dual action formula: Mechanical: The shape and size of Oral Care has been specifically designed to promote a brushing effect that helps reduce plaque formation. Nutrients: Enriched with an active anti-tartar agent that traps the calcium in the saliva to help prevent it from being deposited on the teeth in the form of tartar.
Proven results
The exclusive use of Oral Care is effective after 28 days: up to 59%* reduction in tartar formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth. ^ Cats over 20 months. Watson A, Diet and Periodontal Disease in Dogs and Cats. Aust Vet J 71: 313-318.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Overweight
|3 kg
|47 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|57 g
|46 g
|5 kg
|67 g
|54 g
|6 kg
|77 g
|61 g