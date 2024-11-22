German Hunting Terrier

After World War I, a number of hunters resigned from the large Fox Terrier Club to devote themselves to breeding a black and tan hunting dog specialised in hunting underground, the German Hunting Terrier.
German Hunting Terrier adult black and white

About the German Hunting Terrier

German Hunting Terriers are perfect working terriers. Still essentially bred by hunters, these versatile dogs are especially suited to hunting underground and as flushing dogs.

They are brave, diligent and tenacious, full of life and reliable. Compact and well proportioned, German Hunting Terrier's are sociable and obedient animals that are neither aggressive nor fearful.

Breed specifics

Country : Germany
Size category : Small
Avg life expectancy : 12-15
Assertive / Determined / Loyal / Loving

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu