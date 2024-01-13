After neutering, your cat will go through various physical changes - at this time, a change in its diet may be required to continue to provide nutrients that support its good general health. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised contains a high level of specific fibres which both satisfy the appetite of cats like yours who may have a tendency to beg for food, as well as reducing your cat's feelings of hunger in a natural way. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised also contains a specific balance of minerals to help support and maintain your cat's healthy urinary system. Thanks to the moderate level of fat in ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Sterilised, the risk of your cat gaining excess weight is significantly reduced as the nutrients help your cat to feel satisfied and full after eating.