Diabetic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives(per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 130 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 46.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.88%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5,5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6,5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7,5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|1
|71
|6/8
|8,5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9,5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8