Gastro Intestinal

Gastro Intestinal

Wet food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for cats

Sizes available

1 x 100g

12 x 100g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, fibres and fish oil to ensure digestive security.

High energy

The high energy density responds to the cat's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food given per meal, thus decreasing the digestive workload. It also facilitates convalescence and recovery.

High palatability

Cats suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging