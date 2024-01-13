Maxi Dental Care

Your dog will only ever have one set of teeth, which is why it’s so important to help keep his teeth and gums healthy. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Maxi boasts delicious-tasting complete nutrition that helps to support your dog’s dental health. This advanced formula features a smart kibble texture that actually cleans your dog’s teeth while chewing. The mechanical texture of the kibble surrounds each tooth as your dog bites down so that every mouthful rubs against the tooth’s surface, like a brushing effect. Over time, the bacteria that settles on your dog’s teeth after meals forms plaque, which mineralizes with calcium to cause tartar. This nutritious kibble is enhanced with chelators that bind to calcium in your dog’s mouth, which helps to stop the formation and build-up of tartar. Our Digestive Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Maxi is scientifically tested and proven to reduce tartar formation by up to 75%. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Maxi’s results are a proven success.