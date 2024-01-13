Urinary S/O Aging 7+
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Effective struvite stone dissolution and specifically formulated to help prevent up to 80% of all urinary stones.
Ageing support
Supports dogs’ vitality and cognition with an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants. Also supports kidney health.
Composition: rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, wheat flour, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, cellulose powder, wheat gluten*, egg powder, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, wheat gluten, egg powder.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 60 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 67 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.11 mg - Technological additive: sodium bisulphate (urine acidifying substance): 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.67% - Phosphorous: 0.56% - Sodium: 0.4% - Chloride: 1.47% - Potassium: 1.75%- Magnesium: 0.09% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.4%) DL - Methionine (0.5%)- EPA and DHA: 0.4%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 180 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 150 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 78.
* L.I.P: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|48 g (4/8 cup)
|42 g (4/8 cup)
|4
|92 g (1 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|70 g (6/8 cup)
|6
|125 g (1 + 3/8 cups)
|110 g (1 + 2/8 cups)
|95 g (1 cup)
|8
|155 g (1 + 6 /8 cups)
|136 g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|117 g (1 + 2/8)
|10
|183 g (2 cups)
|161 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|139 g (1 + 4/8)
|15
|248 g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|218 g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|188 g (2 cups)
|20
|307 g (3 + 3/8 cups)
|270 g (3 cups)
|233 g (2 + 4/8)
|25
|363 g (4 cups)
|320 g (3 + 4/8 cups)
|276 g (3 cups)
|30
|416 g (4 + 4/8 cups)
|366 g (4 cups)
|316 g (3 + 4/8)
|35
|467 g (5 + 1/8 cups)
|411 g (4 + 4/8 cups)
|355 g (3 + 7/8)
|40
|517 g (5 + 5/8 cups)
|455 g (5 cups)
|393 g (4 + 2/8)
|45
|564 g (6 + 1/8 cups)
|497 g (5 + 4/8 cups)
|429 g (4 + 6/8)
|50
|611 g (6 + 6/8cups)
|538 g (5 + 7/8 cups)
|464 g (5 + 1/8)
|55
|656 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
|577 g (6 + 3/8 cups)
|499 g (5 + 4/8)
|60
|700 g (7 + 5/8 cups)
|616 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
|532 g (5 + 7/8)
|70
|786 g (8 + 5/8 cups)
|692 g (7 + 5/8 cups)
|597 g (6 + 4/8)
|80
|869 g (9+ 4/8 cups)
|765 g (8 + 3/8 cups)
|660 g (7 + 2/8)