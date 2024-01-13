Indoor 7+

Indoor 7+

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

400g

1.5kg

7.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, INDOOR 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. INDOOR 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. INDOOR 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.