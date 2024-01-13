Kitten Sterilised
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
400g
1.5kg
7.5kg
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A precise blend of antioxidant helps neutralize free radicals
GROWTH & WEIGHT CONTROL
After neutering energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. A second age kitten still has specific requirements to achieve harmonious growth. KITTEN STERILISED contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium, and phosphorus for a healthy growth.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten&rsquo s digestive system remains immature and continues developing gradually over several months. An exclusive combination of nutrients with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), psyllium, and prebiotics (FOS) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality.<sub><em>*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.</em></sub>
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.