Kitten Sterilised

Kitten Sterilised

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

400g

1.5kg

7.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A precise blend of antioxidant helps neutralize free radicals

GROWTH & WEIGHT CONTROL

After neutering energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. A second age kitten still has specific requirements to achieve harmonious growth. KITTEN STERILISED contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium, and phosphorus for a healthy growth.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

During the growth period, the kitten&rsquo s digestive system remains immature and continues developing gradually over several months. An exclusive combination of nutrients with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), psyllium, and prebiotics (FOS) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality.<sub><em>*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.</em></sub>

URINARY HEALTH

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.