Gastrointestinal Feline

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

2kg

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

5B. HIGH ENERGY

A high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5C. HIGH PALATABILITY

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.