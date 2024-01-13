Gastrointestinal Fibre Response
Alimento seco para gatos
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. EASY TRANSIT
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain healthy transit.
5B. ADEQUATE ENERGY
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.
5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Some cats need an adapted fibre content to maintain a healthy transit.