Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Alimento seco para gatos

2kg

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

5A. EASY TRANSIT

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain healthy transit.

5B. ADEQUATE ENERGY

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

2C. Some cats need an adapted fibre content to maintain a healthy transit.