Urinary S/O Felino
Alimento seco para gatos
1.5kg
7.5kg
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
Low RSS
The RSS contributes to decrease the concentration of ions forming urinary crystals.
High urine dilution
A high urine dilution reduces the concentration of the iones contibute to the formation of the crystals, helping in the dissolution of the struvite stones.
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :