Urinary S/O Feline Wet

Alimento húmedo para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5C. LOW RSS

Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

5D. URINE DILUTION

Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.

5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS

Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.

5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.