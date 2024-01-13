Urinary S/O Feline Wet
Alimento húmedo para gatos
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5C. LOW RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
5D. URINE DILUTION
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.
5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.