Beagle Adulto

3kg

12kg

Ideal weight

The Beagle is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

Food intake control

The kibble’s exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing. This formula also contains a combination of fibres.

Bone & joint support

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.