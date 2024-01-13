Bóxer Adulto

12kg

IDEAL MUSCLE MASS

BOXER ADULT contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (24% min). This formula also contains L-carnitine.

HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.