Chihuahua Adult

Chihuahua Adult

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

1kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

High palatability

'CHIHUAHUA ADULT satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'

Stool & odour reduction

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) to help reduce faecal smell and contribute to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, for good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.