DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
High palatability
'CHIHUAHUA ADULT satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'
Stool & odour reduction
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) to help reduce faecal smell and contribute to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, for good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.