JOINT & BONE SUPPORT
DACHSHUND PUPPY contributes to supporting the Dachshund puppy’s bones and joints thanks to adapted calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
HEALTHY GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. DACHSHUND PUPPY supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.