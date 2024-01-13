Golden Retriever Adulto
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
12kg
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT helps support the skin's "barrier " role and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION
This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.
IDEAL WEIGHT
Helps maintain the Golden Retriever's ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.