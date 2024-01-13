Golden Retriever Adulto

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

12kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT helps support the skin's "barrier " role and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION

This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.

IDEAL WEIGHT

Helps maintain the Golden Retriever's ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.