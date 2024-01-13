Golden Retriever Puppy
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
GOLDEN RETRIEVER JUNIOR helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
HEALTHY GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.