Medium Adult - Pouch
pa.productGrid.productCategoryWetFoodForDog
pa.existingFormats.existingFormats
pa.existingFormats.whatIsTheRightPortion
10 x 140g
pa.productDetails.productDetailsTitle
pa.benefits.benefitsTitle
1B - MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
Medium dogs work up their muscle mass condition as they may exercise regularly. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
2B - NATURAL DEFENCES - LONG TEXT
Medium dogs may have an active lifestyle and could be exposed to environmental factors. This formula helps support dogs' natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
3B - OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
During adulthood, medium dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.
4 - HEALTHY COAT
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.