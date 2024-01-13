Pug Puppy
2.5kg
HEALTHY GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. PUG PUPPY supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.
HEALTHY SKIN
This formula helps support the skin’s "barrier" role and maintain skin health (EPA DHA).
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Pug puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.