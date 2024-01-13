Medium Puppy - Pouch

Alimento húmedo para perros

Tamaños disponibles

10 x 140g

4A- Soft texture for baby teeth

Perfect chunk size, texture & taste for growing medium breed puppies.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4C- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.