Shih Tzu Adulto

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Healthy skin
Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation to help reduce faecal smell.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.