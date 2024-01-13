Shih Tzu Adulto

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

2.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

Healthy skin

Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation to help reduce faecal smell.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.