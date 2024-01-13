Gastrointestinal Canino
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
2kg
10kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to help satisfy decreased appetites.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :