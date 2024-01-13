Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Alimento seco para perros
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.
5B. FIBRE BALANCE
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Some conditions make dogs unable to tolerate usual fat levels.