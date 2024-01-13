Gastrointestinal Low Fat

Alimento seco para perros

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

BENEFICIOS

5A. LOW FAT

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat-restricted diet.

5B. FIBRE BALANCE

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Some conditions make dogs unable to tolerate usual fat levels.