Hypoallergenic
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
15kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin barrier
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Digestive health
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.