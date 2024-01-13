Mobility Support
pa.productGrid.productCategoryDryFoodForDog
pa.existingFormats.existingFormats
pa.existingFormats.whatIsTheRightPortion
2kg
10kg
pa.vetRecommendation.vetRecommendationTitle
pa.vetRecommendation.vetRecommendationText
pa.productDetails.productDetailsTitle
pa.benefits.benefitsTitle
5B. OMEGA 3
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.
5C. MODERATE CALORIE
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to help support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
5A. JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.
FORMULA FEATURE
4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.