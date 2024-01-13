Recovery
Alimento húmedo para perros
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
High energy
The high energy content of Recovery helps compensate the volume reduction of food intake with fussy pets.
Easy tube feeding
Recovery texture makes it easier to use for periodic syringe feeding and tube feeding.
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, modulate skin reactions and contribute to the intestinal mucosal integrity.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxydant complex (vitamin. E, vitamin. C, taurine and luteine) helps fight cellular agressions induced by oxidative stress and promotes good health of the immune system.