Turkish Vankedisi
Turkish Vankedisis like to interact with their owners and are very inquisitive.
About the Turkish Vankedisi
Turkish Vankedisis generally choose one person as their owner, with whom they form a close relationship. They are very playful, active and talkative cats who need exercise and enjoy interactive toys.
Their oval eyes are often odd in colour, with one being blue and the other amber. It is generally known that white cats are more prone to deafness and Turkish Vankedisis are no exception.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page